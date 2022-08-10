Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has reported international natural gas and liquefied natural gas prices hit record highs in the last quarter of 2021 and first half of 2022.

Natural gas utility companies in West Virginia are currently filing their annual 30C cases with the PSC to adjust the purchased gas portion of their rates. Some of those requests are as much as 173% above the rates the Commission approved last year.

