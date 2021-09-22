CHARLESTON — A new phone call scam that has been seen in other parts of the nation has been reported in West Virginia, according to the Public Service Commission.
In most instances, callers identify themselves as Suddenlink representatives and explain the company is upgrading customers’ equipment in order to improve the quality of service, the PSC said in a press release.
“The caller is promised a $40 credit and free service for the months of November and December. The caller then informs the customer they must pay $200 for the new equipment and requests the customer’s banking information,” the release said.
“If a caller claims to be from Suddenlink, or any utility, and makes an offer that sounds too good to be true, hang up on them and call the company at the customer service number that appears on your bill,” warned PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane in the release. “These scammers are criminals and customers should never interact with them. Do not share your banking or credit card information with anyone you cannot confirm is a legitimate utility representative. And never share your personal information, including your Social Security number. If you receive a call such as this, call the police and report it immediately.”
