CHARLESTON — West Virginia utility regulators have denied a Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power request for a $297 million increase in annual fuel cost recovery — for now.
The state Public Service Commission on Friday denied the utilities’ request that would have raised the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by $18.41.
In its ruling, the PSC said its denial would be in effect until its staff finishes a review it ordered that began in May 2022 to determine whether the companies’ policies for maintaining adequate fuel inventory levels are prudent.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power requested the $297 million rate hike in April 2022, a year that brought two multimillion-dollar approvals for the companies from the commission for increases in the same rate. That rate is known as an Expanded Net Energy Cost rate, which the companies charge for buying power or fuel to generate electricity, known as an Expanded Net Energy Cost rate.
In March, the PSC approved a $31.4 million increase in that rate to reflect a recalculation by the commission of reduced purchased power costs and additional fuel-handling costs incurred by Wheeling Power.
In May, the commission approved a $93 million increase in rate recovery. The agency’s order said the move was “to prevent future possible rate shock to the customers” after the companies reported they’d need an increase of that amount annually to recover their projected fuel costs.
The PSC ordered its staff’s unfinished fuel maintenance review in May. Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power had reported an under-recovery of $216.1 million in their fuel costs, sparking PSC concern they were too dependent on energy market purchases in lieu of planning for maximum coal-fired self-generation through the capacity they own.
In its order Friday on the $297 million increase request filed in April, the three-member panel said it won’t adjust Expanded Net Energy Cost rates again until the PSC’s prudence review is complete.
The agency said in its latest order it’s still concerned about the companies’ past and projected fuel and purchased power costs and persisting under-recoveries.
The PSC underlined its September order setting a 69% capacity factor standard for the companies’ coal-fired plants — a standard the companies, ratepayer advocates and a Virginia utility regulator staff analyst have said is uneconomic.
Capacity factor, or use rate, is the ratio of electrical energy produced by a generating unit for a given time to the electrical energy that could have been produced at full power during the same span.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have questioned their ability to achieve that 69% capacity factor and asked the PSC to clarify its standard. In September testimony filed in the case the PSC ruled on Friday, the companies asked whether the standard is intended to override “the principle of economic dispatch.”
In its order Friday, the PSC said a 69% capacity factor was “an expected minimum” that would make it easier for the companies to prove that net fuel costs were reasonable and should be included in rates.
The PSC said the 69% capacity factor standard accounted for times when the utilities’ coal-fired plants would be out of service for unplanned outages and planned maintenance.
Appalachian Power’s Amos and Mountaineer plants in Putnam and Mason counties, respectively, had net capacity factors surpassing 69% in June, July and August 2021 but no other months from March 2021 through Feb. 2022, according to a company case filing.
Aaron Sink, manager of the Amos Plant, testified during an October hearing on the rate request that equipment wear and tear comes with running plants above the 69% capacity factor.
Company witnesses testified that supply shortages and elevated prices constraining the coal market limited the companies’ ability to secure coal.
A staff analyst for the Virginia State Corporation Commission that regulates utilities testified in another case last year that whether continued operation of the Amos plant with federally required environmental upgrades would be economically viable depended on if the facility would dispatch at the PSC’s required 69% capacity factor. The analyst found the commission’s directive to be uneconomic.
Appalachian Power’s Amos and Mountaineer plants also serve ratepayers in Virginia, which unlike West Virginia, has a renewable energy portfolio standard establishing a target of 100% clean electricity by 2050.
West Virginia’s dependence on coal for electricity has persisted even as most other states have embraced alternative power sources.
The state relies on coal for 88% of its electricity generation — far more than the national average of approximately 22%.
West Virginia electric bills have ballooned as the state has clung to coal.
State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power utility rates nearly tripled from $55.28 in 2003 to $153.71 in 2022 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours, according to Public Service Commission data.
A study released earlier this month by a climate policy firm estimates that 99% of coal plants nationwide are more expensive to run than replacing their generation capacity with either new solar or new wind. The firm, Energy Innovation Policy & Technology LLC, researches how to accelerate climate action and renewable energy deployment.
The companies’ rate increase request drew widespread opposition, including 346 comments of opposition, largely from ratepayers and county commissions, and zero comments of support.
“Our citizens and businesses will find this increase extremely difficult to bear,” Bluefield’s Board of Directors protested in a July comment filed with the PSC.
Neither Appalachian Power nor the PSC responded to requests for comment.