Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia utility regulators have denied a Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power request for a $297 million increase in annual fuel cost recovery — for now.

The state Public Service Commission on Friday denied the utilities’ request that would have raised the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by $18.41.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you