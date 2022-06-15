CHARLESTON — A proposal from Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to raise the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by $18.41 has prompted public outcry from West Virginian ratepayers and local officials.
State utility regulators are providing opportunities for West Virginians to sound off directly on the proposal before the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
The PSC has announced four public comment hearings on the $297 million rate hike plan pitched to the agency by the American Electric Power subsidiaries.
The commission will hold public comment hearings in Ohio, Mercer and Cabell counties later this month before taking public comment at a fourth hearing at the agency’s Charleston headquarters next month.
The first public comment hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at the Ohio County Courthouse, 1500 Chapline St., Wheeling, in the courtroom of Judge Jason A. Cuomo. The second hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 27 at the Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 W. Main St., Princeton, in the courtroom of Judge William J. Sadler.
The third hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 28 in the county commission courtroom at the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington. The commission will host the fourth hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at its headquarters at 201 Brooks St., Charleston.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asked the Public Service Commission in April to increase the rate that the companies charge for buying power or fuel to generate electricity, known as an Expanded Net Energy Cost rate.
Appalachian Power acknowledged that if the commission approves the proposal, the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours would rise nearly 12% from the current monthly bill of $155.66.
But the company has contended that rising energy and fuel costs required the requested rate increase, saying that projected Expanded Net Energy Cost revenues will be substantially less than the cost of energy provided to customers.
That argument hasn’t passed muster with West Virginian citizens and local county commissions weighing in against the proposal in written comments that they have filed with the Public Service Commission.
“The proposal is to once again TAKE more money out of the pockets of West Virginians and place it in the coffers of big business,” Jimmy Fitzwater of Culloden wrote in a public comment filed last week against the proposal.
The rate hike proposal came six weeks after the Public Service Commission ordered a $31.4 million Expanded Net Energy Cost rate increase to reflect a recalculation by the commission of reduced purchased power costs and additional fuel-handling costs incurred by Wheeling Power.
The average monthly residential bill for AEP’s West Virginia customers has escalated from $55.28 in 2006 to $155.66 in 2022 — a 182% climb.
Commenters from throughout the state have lamented having to choose between paying their electric bill and buying food or medicine.
Susan Browning of Hanover, Wyoming County complained in a public comment filed with the commission that she has given thousands in the past six months that could go toward feeding her family or gas to get to and from work.
“(No one’s) power bill should be the same price as a mortgage!!” Browning wrote. “This needs to stop!!”
County commissions around the state have voiced staunch opposition to the rate hike proposal, and the city councils for Huntington and Princeton have adopted resolutions opposing the proposal.
The companies’ under-recovery balance for fuel costs was $174 million at the end of 2021, according to a recent commission order.
The companies raised concerns about a recent Public Service Commission order that both they and renewable energy advocates say encourages uneconomic operation of AEP’s coal-fired power plants and that leave ratepayers vulnerable to higher bills.
In September, the commission required AEP’s John Amos plant in Putnam County, Mountaineer plant in Mason County and Mitchell plant in Marshall County to operate with a capacity factor of 69%, citing concern that Appalachian Power may not be maximizing use of the plants.
Capacity factor is the ratio of electrical energy produced by a generating unit for a given time period to the electrical energy that could have been produced at full power during the same span.
Projected Expanded Net Energy Cost expenses included plant use at capacity factors of 49.6%, 57.3% and 34.7% for Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell, respectively, the commission noted at the time.
The commission admitted in an order earlier this year that capacity use factors remained “incredibly low” even after its September order.
Appalachian Power’s capacity use at Amos dropped from 57% in September to 3% in November, according to the commission. Mountaineer capacity use fell from 29% to zero in October and November. The capacity factor at Mitchell dropped from 49% in September to 6% in November.