CHARLESTON — Public Service Commission of West Virginia has joined forces with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP), the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and other law enforcement agencies in the Click It or Ticket blitz that runs from May 14 through the Memorial Day weekend.
This annual program reminds motorists that seat belts not only save lives, but failure to wear one could result in a ticket. While other agencies concentrate their efforts on the general public, the PSC’s Enforcement Officers deliver the seat belt safety message to drivers of commercial motor vehicles.
“Our officers work every day to improve safety on West Virginia’s roadways for commercial vehicles,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said. “The Click It or Ticket campaign gives us the opportunity to remind the travelling public that seat belts save lives. Our officers take a no-excuse approach to seatbelt law enforcement, they enforce the laws and, if necessary, write citations day and night.”
According to NHTSA, in 2019, 9,466 unbuckled vehicle passengers were killed in crashes in the United States. That same year, 73 West Virginians lost their lives because they did not buckle their seatbelts.
Even though the blitz was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, PSC officers recorded 299 seat belt violations while inspecting commercial motor vehicles.
With funding provided by the NHTSA and GHSP, the PSC and other law enforcement agencies are able to conduct these focused patrols for seat belt safety and encourage citizens to drive safely and legally.