PRICHARD — Customers not paying their bills to the Prichard Public Service District are causing several problems, including sewage leaking into a local community.
The Prichard PSD conducted a meeting last week with the Wayne County Commission to address why sewer water was leaking into residents’ yards and discuss how they can improve the department with better funding.
Representatives from the PSD, which has no full-time employees and serves nearly 200 community members, said the sewer leakage was resolved after learning the wrong size pumps had been placed.
Operator Chuck Devaney said the pumps had been corrected before the meeting on June 30, but part of the problem the PSD is facing is repetitive broken pumps caused by people flushing items that get stuck.
“People flush rags and wipes and that’s what causes these pumps to break,” Devaney said. “The wipes will say flushable, and they do flush, but when they get to the pumps they get stuck and mess everything up.”
After discussing the broken pump issue, PSD representatives discussed monetary shortcomings with commission, explaining how they operate at a deficit and expect they are losing at least $1,000 each month. Adding that when pumps break, the PSD is losing anywhere between $5,000-$10,000 to repair or replace them.
According to the Prichard PSD, this deficit is a result of using Kenova Water Works to read meters and charging a fee to do so while residents are not paying sewer bills.
Tammy Newsome, PSD secretary, said people pay the water company for both water and sewer. After Kenova takes out the meter reading fee, a check is sent to Prichard PSD with the remaining balance.
Since the meter reading fee is applied regardless of whether every person has paid their bill, the PSD is losing money, Newsome said.
Additionally, Newsome said there are cases where people will not pay their sewer bill but are paying their water bill, and Kenova Water Works is not shutting off water services. Or, she said, if they do, it will not be for a couple of months and people therefore do not make up payments.
The commission recommended the PSD make a list of what is needed to be paid and begin searching for grants or federal funding that may be able to assist.
Commission President Kenneth Adkins said while the commission cannot just step in and hand out money to fix the problems, a plan must be made for the future.
“You need to come up with a list — an itemized list — of everything that you need and what it would cost,” Adkins said. “We can’t just come in and give out all this money, as nice as that would be, but we may be able to help with the burden.”
Adkins added that the PSD could look into working with E.L. Robinson Engineering to determine what needs should be addressed as well as how to repair some of the other pumps that could break in the future.