Community members are encouraged to give their input on the placement of a road connecting Harvey Road and Rt. 152 on an online survey before the end of the month.
E.L. Robinson Engineering has worked with the Wayne County Commission and KYOVA Interstate Planning Committee to determine a more efficient way for people to travel through the northern part of Wayne County.
They have come up with six possible routes and are asking residents to tell them which route they think is best in a survey on KYOVA’s website. The survey will be available until May 31.
The routes include a possible extension of Leitner Street, an extension of Ellis Lane and a few different access points along Harvey Road and Rt. 152.
Full diagrams and information can be found on the KYOVA website under “Public Comments & Announcements” and then clicking the survey link.
Douglas Parker, a senior environmental scientist for E.L. Robinson, said the narrowing down to six routes was a long process, and those working on the project had to take into consideration practicality of roadways as well as local habitats.
“When looking at our originally nine alternative routes, we had to see what we would be changing and how we would be impacting the environment and the people in Wayne County,” Parker said. “Some routes, like upgrading the northern access road that already exists, would affect about 300 parcels, 300 houses. Some would affect a ton of farm land, so we had to take those into consideration. That’s how we narrowed it down to six.”
Engineers have worked to gather information regarding potential water life and other species that could be affected by each possible road. They also have to take into consideration whether the roadway would affect power lines or an oil line.
The public is encouraged to give their input on the roadway not only because taxes help pay for the road, Parker said, but also because they will be the ones to use the roadway.
“We need the public to tell us what they want because they are the ones that are going to drive along it,” he said. “It’s going to be their tax dollars which is why we want to hear from them, too, but they will be the ones using it and hopefully benefiting from it.”
The six possible roadways would allow for better access between northern Wayne County for residents and emergency vehicles. Currently, Parker said, emergency personnel have to travel up to Huntington to go around and get to Harvey road because the vehicles cannot handle the switchback on German Ridge Road.
Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said he believes if people put in their input and are invested in helping decide which roadway to build, it will be more successful and beneficial for everyone.
Additionally, the roadway will be better for those wanting to travel close to home, Compton said.
“One thing that we found during COVID is that people still wanted to travel, even though they were holding back they still wanted to travel, but they wanted to be within driving distance, they wanted smaller populations and they wanted to be outdoors,” he said. “Heritage Farm and other attractions fit all that criteria. So I think with all of the new attractions that are coming to Heritage Farm, this road will be that much more important.”
Originally, Parker said, there were nine possible routes that could be used to create more accessibility between Harvey Road and Rt. 152. Two of the options included upgrading the already existing northern and southern access points along German Ridge Road and the Huntington entrance way.
Basing their accessibility on whether a tour bus would be able to safely use the roadway, there are multiple points along German Ridge Road that would not be accessible, and there are some questionable areas along Harvey Road as well.
The problem with expanding those roadways though, Parker said, is that potentially hundreds of houses would be affected.