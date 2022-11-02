Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

KENOVA — Thousands of carved pumpkins joined together to cast a warm glow along one street in Kenova over the weekend.

The annual Pumpkin House display opened to visitors this weekend as part of the C-K AutumnFest event. As the main attraction at the fall festival — taking place each year during the last weekend of October in the communities of Ceredo and Kenova — the Pumpkin House features approximately 3,000 carved pumpkins covering every possible outdoor space at 748 Beech St. in Kenova. The display can be viewed during the daytime and lights up for visitors at night.

Recommended for you