ABOVE: Four-year-old David Henry Gross checks out carved pumpkins as visitors stop by the Pumpkin House on Saturday along Beech Street in Kenova. RIGHT: Carved pumpkins line the Pumpkin House on Saturday along Beech Street in Kenova.
KENOVA — Thousands of carved pumpkins joined together to cast a warm glow along one street in Kenova over the weekend.
The annual Pumpkin House display opened to visitors this weekend as part of the C-K AutumnFest event. As the main attraction at the fall festival — taking place each year during the last weekend of October in the communities of Ceredo and Kenova — the Pumpkin House features approximately 3,000 carved pumpkins covering every possible outdoor space at 748 Beech St. in Kenova. The display can be viewed during the daytime and lights up for visitors at night.
This year’s special guest included West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt, who spoke of the importance of AG in the state Saturday evening at the house.
Collaborations from all over the Tri-state made the event possible, including volunteer carvers and local schools which took place in a carving contest.
Winners of the contest included:
Middle/Elementary Division
1st Isabella Littleton from Barboursville Middle School
3rd Kash Waddell from Alitizer Middle School
High School Division (all from Chesapeake High School)
1st Shelby McFann
2nd Ryan Adkins
3rd Angel (last name not available)
A misplaced pumpkin in the middle and elementary was scored as the second place winner, but had no name label.
Upon inspection, Pumpkin House owner Ric Griffith found that it was one of the several pumpkins he had drawn the picture to be carved.
“So, in other words I placed second in that division,” he said.
The Pumpkin House started in 1978 and gets thousands of visitors each year. In 2021, the house was visited by people from at least 14 countries, 32 states and 54 West Virginia communities.
The Pumpkin House is free to view, and this year’s display will remain up until Wednesday, Nov. 2.