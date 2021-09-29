WAYNE — Active military members will be surprised during the holiday season when they receive handmade hats and scarves from the Wayne County Quilt and Fiber Club.
The Quilt and Fiber Club is participating in Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit organization that distributes care packages to active military personnel.
The organization was founded in 2003, and according to the website, has distributed more than three million care packages since.
Club President Amy Smith said even though the group will not be able to see the faces of those who receive the hand-crafted gifts, she hopes they bring the military members joy.
“It is just so gratifying to know that we have skills and we have been blessed with the materials so that we can do for others who maybe won’t have what they need,” she said. “This is just a big statement for them to receive something handmade and in each piece, we will put a note. It’s just really gratifying to know that we can make an impact in other people’s lives.”
The club will be participating in this initiative through Nov. 9, when they will package all of the creations up and send them off.
Normally making quilts that can take anywhere between 30 and 50 hours to complete, Smith said making hats and scarves will be much quicker to make. Since it is the group’s first time participating in Operation Gratitude, Smith said they do not have a specified goal and just want to donate as much as many items as they can.
“One lady may finish five or ten and someone else may only get one or two done; it will just be whatever each individual can do,” she said. “I know one of our ladies, like the next day after deciding we were doing this said she had already made two that night.”
Even if people are not part of the club, Smith said, they can still participate by donating hand-crafted hats and scarves if they want.
Operation Gratitude is accepting sewn, crocheted, or knitted hats and scarves but they have specific color schemes and size measurements.
Donations are expected to be muted colors such as blues, grays, blacks and browns. Scarves are not to be more than six inches wide or 50 inches long.
A full list of guidelines and where to send the donations can be found on the Operation Gratitude website under the “Handmade with Love” tab.
The Quilt and Fiber Club participates in a variety of fundraisers throughout the years creating quilts and other items for all ages, Smith said.
Each year, the group makes quilts for the annual community baby shower, often donating 10 or more quilts for infants. They have also worked with Hospice of Huntington and local nursing homes to make items for residence.
In the future, Smith said, they club hopes to possibly work more with the local animal shelter and Branches Domestic Violence Shelter.
The Quilt and Fiber Club is also currently fundraising by selling bags of pecans for $12 a bag. Those interested in purchasing can contact the Extension Services office and orders must be placed by Oct. 5.