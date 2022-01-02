HUNTINGTON — The New Year storm system that visited the Tri-State Friday and Saturday left the area soaked with high water and street flooding.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, more than 3 inches of rain had fallen in the region. Some streets flooded in Huntington, and water was over the road in spots along Routes 152 and 37 in Wayne County. Lawrence County, Ohio, reported small stream flash flooding.
The Ohio River at Huntington had risen to 37.69 feet as of 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The river is expected to crest at 45.6 feet Monday evening. Flood stage is 50 feet.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews reported that all high water in Fleming, Nicholas, Mason, Lewis, Carter and Boyd counties has receded as of 11 a.m. Monday. However, backwater from the rising Ohio River could cause high water in the coming days, especially in Greenup, Lewis and Mason counties.
Another severe weather system hit Western, Eastern and Southcentral Kentucky on Saturday with heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong straight-line winds causing flash flooding, loss of power and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.
Monday is expected to be cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing with a high near 37 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 22. Tuesday is expected to sunny, with a high near 48 and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. There’s a chance of snow showers after noon Thursday, mixing with rain after 1 p.m.