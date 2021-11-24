The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is expanding its nationally recognized Machinist Technology/CNC Program to meet industry demand for skilled workers.
RCBI, in conjunction with Mountwest Community & Technical College, will launch a new Machinist Technology/CNC class in January to increase the number of students preparing for available manufacturing jobs in West Virginia and the surrounding region. Prospective students looking to start their career journey or embark on a new path can get an early start rather than wait until fall 2022, said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director & CEO.
“Manufacturers across the region contact RCBI constantly looking for skilled machinists,” Weber said. “Because our students land jobs quickly — many even before they graduate — we’re not able to meet the needs of every employer. This expansion of our program will increase the pipeline of talent so crucial to the success of these companies.”
In addition to industry recognized credentials, students in the Machinist Technology/CNC Program can earn a one-year certificate or a two-year associate of applied science degree. New classes begin January 10 in Huntington.
Financial assistance and scholarships are available. Mountain State residents may qualify for free tuition under the West Virginia Invests program, a state initiative to increase the number of young people pursuing careers in key in-demand fields.