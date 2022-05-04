WAYNE — New resources to improve Kindergarten through fifth grade reading and writing skills are expected to be purchased in the near future which will also provide more education tools for teachers.
Kelly Cartwright, English Language Arts curriculum specialist, told the Wayne County Board of Education about secret stories, lesson plans and teacher training opportunities that will help students reading and writing skills improve in Kindergarten through fifth grade classes.
“Whenever you are teaching reading, you need to teach students how to decode words, teaching those individual sounds and symbols rather than whole words,” Cartwright said.
Through teaching the parts of the word instead of the entire word, Cartwright said, students are able to learn how to build words and the sounds they use.
With words that students may have trouble learning the sounds for, Cartwright brought out Secret Stories, a tool that makes up stories for why certain letter combinations make up sounds.
Cartwright said the stories have already been implemented in some Wayne County elementary classes, and the students have shown significant progress learning how to build words.
Cartwright also showed board members lesson plan resources that could be given to teachers that can either be completely filled out or left blank so they can incorporate the new plans into the already-used curriculum.
Each elementary school teacher would also receive a binder filled with different lesson plans, activities and more that could be used in their reading and writing lessons.
The total cost for the Secret Stories packets, the binder of resources and the lesson plans equaled just over $20,000, which Cartwright showed is cheaper than some other reading and writing lesson plans available online.
Board members voiced their approval for the resources during the meeting, but an official vote to approve purchase of the materials will take place at the next board meeting.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the resources will offer additional support to teachers in the classroom, but will provide a consistent example of what should be taught in elementary classrooms throughout Wayne County schools.
“These are supplemental resources that will be provided to our teachers to supplement the curriculum that is already in place,” he said. “But, I think it provides a coherent vision for the entire district on what should be happening in grades K-5 with English language arts instruction so we think it’s a step forward.”
In other business:
Community member Robert Fischer asked the board about summer reading assignment protocols. Referring to a summer reading assignment
- for 10th graders at Wayne High School who read what parents said was an inappropriate book, Fischer asked if any policies had been put in place to prevent something similar happening again and asked if the teacher and principal involved were reprimanded. Alexander said action was taken when the board was made aware of the assignment in August, and policies have been put in place at all Wayne County schools to ensure books are checked for appropriateness before being assigned.
- Construction of the Wayne County bus garage began this week, and the plans for the building include upgrading cleaning gear for buses and expanding the facility to fully house the buses. Currently, some buses can only fit in the garage with the door left open, so renovations will greatly improve maintenance capabilities during unfavorable weather.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May11 at the Board of Education Office. Originally scheduled for May 10,the board chose to move the date so it does not interfere with election day.