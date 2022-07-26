GLENHAYES — Tolsia High School cheerleaders are hosting a concert at the school to raise money for the upcoming season that will feature local stars from NBC's "The Voice" as well as food and vendors for a night of family fun.
The Rebel Rally will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with music beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Tolsia High School's baseball field and be headlined by local musician Dale Bowen, as well as "The Voice" stars Holly Forbes and Rachel Messer.
Cost is $10, with ages 2 and under admitted for free.
The event will feature fun for the whole family including inflatables for kids, local vendors selling products and food, as well as an after party DJ.
Vendors will include Twisted Grille, Macy’s Grill, Sno Biz, Beauty Paige Boutique, Triple C’s Coffee, Wildlife & Wonderful Reads and more.
The event was organized by first-year coach Taylor Ward as an effort to both raise money for the season as well as bring the community together with the squad.
"I'm super excited to become a Rebel and be a part of the Tolsia community," Ward said. "I have a great group of girls that I am excited to watch grow not only as cheerleaders but as representatives of this community."
All proceeds will benefit the Tolsia cheerleading program.
"We hope you join us for an awesome evening of music and fundraising. Go Rebels!" Ward said.