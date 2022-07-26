Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

GLENHAYES — Tolsia High School cheerleaders are hosting a concert at the school to raise money for the upcoming season that will feature local stars from NBC's "The Voice" as well as food and vendors for a night of family fun.

The Rebel Rally will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with music beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Tolsia High School's baseball field and be headlined by local musician Dale Bowen, as well as "The Voice" stars Holly Forbes and Rachel Messer. 

