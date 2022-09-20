Recovery Round-Up event set for Saturday in Wayne Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAYNE — Prestera Center of Wayne is hosting a Recovery Round-Up event Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wayne Community Park, located on Kenova Avenue in Wayne.The event is meant to bring the community together and highlight the importance of recovery in Wayne County and beyond. This is also a part of National Recovery Month celebrations locally.The event will feature access to resources, a live band, prizes on the hour, free food, speakers with lived experience, DJ ACME Sound, free kid activities and more.For more information, contact Donna Bishop at 304-272-3466. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWayne County pizza restaurant presumed total loss in Sunday fireResidents transported from Wayne County assisted living facilityLarry Raymond Jr. AdkinsDrug, embezzlement among arrests in Wayne CountyMountain Heritage Day brings Fort Gay community togetherDonna Kay FosterJack Donald WellmanMillie Marie Vance TomblinJohnnie Lee MullensNo major injuries reported in Wayne County school bus crash Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Donna Kay Foster Douglas Ellis Marion Leo Kincaid Millie Marie Vance Tomblin Keither "Tommy" Williamson Carlos Rudee Jessee Larry Raymond Jr. Adkins Donna Kay Foster Millie Marie Vance Tomblin Keither "Tommy" Williamson