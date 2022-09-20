Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Prestera Center of Wayne is hosting a Recovery Round-Up event Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wayne Community Park, located on Kenova Avenue in Wayne.

The event is meant to bring the community together and highlight the importance of recovery in Wayne County and beyond. This is also a part of National Recovery Month celebrations locally.

