HUNTINGTON — As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come.

Spring is close, but February can bring unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. Donors of all blood types — particularly type O blood donors, the most-needed blood group by hospitals — are needed daily to meet demand.

