HUNTINGTON — As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year, according to a news release.

The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year − one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients.

The group encourages donors to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All donors who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the new film “The Matrix Resurrections.” Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

KENTUCKY

Ashland

DEC. 3: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Paul Blazer High School, 1500 Blazer Blvd.

DEC. 3: 10:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave.

WEST VIRGINIA

Huntington

DEC. 2: 11: 30 a.m.-5 p.m., Campus Christian Center, 17th Street and 5th Avenue

DEC. 6: 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

DEC. 13: 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Fort Gay

DEC. 10: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Tolsia High School, 1 Rebel Drive, State Route 52 S

Huntington

DEC. 9: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., VA Rec Hall-Huntington, 1540 Spring Valley Drive

Wayne

DEC. 15: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Wayne High School, 100 Pioneer Road

