HUNTINGTON — As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year, according to a news release.
The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year − one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients.
The group encourages donors to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All donors who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the new film “The Matrix Resurrections.” Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
KENTUCKY
Ashland
DEC. 3: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Paul Blazer High School, 1500 Blazer Blvd.
DEC. 3: 10:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave.
WEST VIRGINIA
Huntington
DEC. 2: 11: 30 a.m.-5 p.m., Campus Christian Center, 17th Street and 5th Avenue
DEC. 6: 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
DEC. 13: 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Fort Gay
DEC. 10: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Tolsia High School, 1 Rebel Drive, State Route 52 S
Huntington
DEC. 9: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., VA Rec Hall-Huntington, 1540 Spring Valley Drive
Wayne
DEC. 15: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Wayne High School, 100 Pioneer Road