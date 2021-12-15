HUNTINGTON — The American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels, according to a news release.
Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
Those who give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
West Virginia
Barboursville
Dec. 30: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 3661 US Rt 60 East
Huntington
Dec. 20: 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.