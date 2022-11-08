Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — In a race for an open Wayne County Commission seat, Republican Travis Thompson took a quick lead over Democrat Matt Stanley and rode the “wave” to the end of the night with a landslide unofficial victory in the 2022 general election.

That wave could be labeled as red, due to the clear numbers in favor of Republican candidates in Wayne County, with upsets coming at the state level and in the local county clerk race, with Republican Craig Evans beating Democrat Jimmy Scott with 4,908 votes to Scott’s 4,480.

