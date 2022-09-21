HUNTINGTON — A multi-county agency has been awarded federal funding to continue supporting community development.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced earlier this month that $442,500 in Economic Development District Planning grants four five entities in West Virginia. Both senators are part of the Senate Appropriations Committee. The funding is available from the Economic Development Administration, a joint press release said.
Among the awards was $70,000 for Region 2 Planning and Development Council, which serves six counties — Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo and Wayne.
The other entities to receive funds are Bel-O-Mar Regional Council, Regional Intergovernmental Council, Region I Planning and Development Council and Region VI Planning and Development Council.
“Through my leadership role on the Environment and Public Works Committee, I continue to oversee and advocate for investments that help West Virginia’s communities best plan and prepare for increased job creation and economic development,” Capito said in the press release. “The funding announced today will provide resources to Princeton, Wheeling, South Charleston, Fairmont, and Huntington to support these efforts to maximize future private and public sector partnerships at the local level.”
Manchin said in the release that investment in communities “spurs economic growth and creates good-paying, long-term jobs.”
“Today’s announcement is great news and serves as part of the critical investments needed to help our communities thrive and succeed across the state,” he said. “The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic opportunities across the Mountain State.”
“This grant is an annual EDA Planning Grant we apply for to help facilitate a variety of operations and initiatives throughout the year,” Chris Chiles, the executive director of the Region 2 Planning and Development Council, wrote in an email last week.
The council’s goal is “to strengthen opportunities for economic and community development throughout our six-county jurisdiction via the use of shared resources,” he added.
The council seeks to reach its goal through providing expertise to member governments, such as technical assistance; prioritizing projects; in development and administration; and grant writing. To revitalize communities’ economies and ready their workforce, the council has seven action items, which include strengthening the quality of the regional workforce, assisting communities to diversify their economies, improving basic infrastructure and more.
