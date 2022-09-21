Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A multi-county agency has been awarded federal funding to continue supporting community development.

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced earlier this month that $442,500 in Economic Development District Planning grants four five entities in West Virginia. Both senators are part of the Senate Appropriations Committee. The funding is available from the Economic Development Administration, a joint press release said.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

