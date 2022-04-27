Registration is open for parents to sign their children up for 4-H Camp.
The annual summer camp is set to take place in June. There are three opportunities for youth of all ages.
Older Camp is for 13 — 21 year old youth. This overnight camp will be hosted at Cabwaylingo State Forest June 6 — 10. Register online at https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/12599. The minimum age is 13 years old by the date of June 6, 2022 and the upper age limit is 21 years of age as long as they are 21 years old for the duration of 4-H Older Camp which ends of June 10, 2022.
Day Camp is for 6 — 8 year old youth. This day camp takes place 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. at Camp Mad Anthony Wayne on the dates of June 14, 15, and 16. Register online at https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/12591. The minimum age is 6 years old by June 14, 2022 and the upper age limit is 8 years of age as of June 19, 2022.
Younger Camp is for 9 — 12 year old youth. This overnight camp will be hosted at Cabwaylingo State Forest June 20 — 24. Register online at https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/12571. The minimum age is 9 years old by June 20, 2022 and the upper age limit is 12 years of age as of June 5, 2022.
Register soon to reserve your spot. Each link has costs, payment options and other details.