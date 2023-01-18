Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — More than 150 outdoor sports outfitters, vendors and speakers are scheduled to gather Friday through the weekend at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center as the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show makes its 35th appearance in the capital city.

The state’s largest indoor show dealing with outdoor sports gives hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts the chance to plan trips with outfitters and see the latest improvements in equipment and apparel from a wide variety of vendors.

