WAYNE — A ceremony to honor and recognize Revolutionary War Veteran Dr. Cary Henry Hampton is set for Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at his gravesite located at Dock’s Creek Cemetery.
The event, presented by The Wayne County Genealogical and Historical Society, will include an Honor Guard salute, Presentation of Colors, Fife and Drum Corps from Marshall University, speakers who will provide an informative history of Dr. Hampton, placement of a wreath and unveiling of a roadside historical marker.
The gravesite is located in the Maple Hill Section at the southern end of Dock’s Creek Cemetery on Dock’s Creek Road in Wayne County. Dock’s Creek Rd. is south of Ceredo/Kenova and can be accessed from either WV 75 or US 52.
A large canopy with seating provided at the gravesite. The event will be open to the public and free of charge.