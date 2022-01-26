DUNLOW — A house fire was accidentally discovered after the local fire department was called to respond to a gas pipe leaking in a secluded area, Jan. 14.
Dunlow Volunteer Fire Department was called to the 3000 block of Twelve Pole Creek Road for a fire coming from a gas pipe and called in by a passerby, said Dunlow Fire Chief James Likens, but the crew arrived to see a house severely damaged by an ongoing fire.
“The house is in a secluded area, and we were actually called for a gas line fire and we get there and there was a burning house,” Likens said. “It was a total loss. The fire had actually totally burnt the house and then also the adjacent outbuilding.”
Owner of the house, Brian Runyon, primarily lives in Ohio, and the house was empty when the incident occurred.
The incident was ruled arson and burglary, Likens said, after respondents noticed doors had been broken in, one even showing a boot print.
West Virginia State Fire Marshals are investigating the incident and are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Public Information Specialist Tim Rock said the State Fire Marshals Office will coordinate with local law enforcement when they have more information, and anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 800-233-FIRE (3473).
