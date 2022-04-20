GENOA – On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting for Rustic Ravines’ new Trailhead Brewing Co. Grill & Bar.
Rustic Ravines is located at 2575 Hampton Ridge Road Genoa, WV 25517.
Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller will be joining the festivities.
“Rustic Ravines is a great example of a true tourism destination in southern West Virginia,” Senator Capito said. “Joe Boffo and everyone at Rustic Ravines has worked hard and steadily constructed a camping resort that not only offers wonderful cabins and yurts for overnight stays, but also has room to grow for future development. I look forward to this grand opening and ribbon cutting on May 6.”
The Trailhead Brewing Co. Grill & Bar will be a part of a multi-purpose facility, replacing the former conference center, with over 2,000 square feet available to rent for nearly any event.
This addition follows the construction of Rustic Ravines’ half-mile zipline, which opened in 2019.
“I look forward to joining Senator Capito to celebrate the opening of the Trailhead Brewing Company restaurant, which will be the latest addition to Rustic Ravines’ popular cabin resort,” said Congresswoman Miller. “West Virginia has experienced a record-breaking amount of tourism in recent years due to attractions like Rustic Ravines. I know this new restaurant will help draw even more visitors for years to come.”
Tyson Compton, President of the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau said it is an exciting event.
“We are very excited about the new restaurant, Trailhead Brewing Company, opening at Rustic Ravines,” said Compton. “Since they opened a few years ago, Rustic Ravines has provided a unique place to visit, play and enjoy outdoor adventure. This newest addition will only serve to enhance an already great destination.”
Everyone is welcome to attend the event.
The restaurant is currently open each Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.