Rick Chaffin is a man for the community, and spends his time volunteering, mentoring and coaching to keep local history alive and benefit future generations.

In his nomination to be recognized for years of giving back to the Ceredo-Kenova community, Elaine Young said Chaffin has donated his knowledge, time and even his own funds to help start and finish projects for his peers.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

