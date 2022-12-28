Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

With the help of a $136,250 Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation grant, the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education and Shepherd University are launching a new initiative to enrich the civics and social studies education of West Virginia students.

People Powered: Civic Action, Community Engagement, and American Representative Democracy will use the resources of the Robert C. Byrd Archives to transform the teaching of 10th-12th grade history, social studies, and civics classes, and AP American history classes.

Recommended for you