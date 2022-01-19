Robots are taking over Wayne County as elementary, middle and high school students alike prepare for their first robotics competition this spring.
Previously only available to high school students, Wayne County schools have expanded robotics leagues to younger age groups and is planning to have an intercounty competition in February or March, Superintendent Todd Alexander said.
As part of the Wayne County Board of Education’s goals to expand opportunities for students, Alexander said STEM activities such as the robotics league is just one of many ways kids can stay interested in learning.
“Whatever we can do to make kids want to come to school is a good opportunity for students,” he said. “Programs like the robotics leagues incorporate STEM learning but sometimes is so much fun for the students, they don’t even realize they are learning.”
Alexander said school staff members have been in training to judge the competitions, and the plan is to have multiple practice runs, some semi-final elimination rounds and a full competition by May.
While Wayne High School students have been competing is state robotics competitions for about 10 years, some schools are just getting started, such as Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School.
Holly Cheshire, reading interventionist and robotics coach at C-K Elementary, said she has been working with five teams of fifth graders preparing for competition later this year. While originally planning to only take enough students for two teams, Cheshire said she just couldn’t say no to some students, and she ended up with 20 little engineers.
Cheshire said the county is working with a VEX IQ program which guides students on making base robots, encourages the students to then make the robots unique and later focuses on coding to control the robots.
Though it may seem early to get elementary students involved with robotics, Cheshire said it is important to get students interested in the subject at a young age.
“I think it’s so important to get them hooked at a young age, because when they get older, I think there’s a stigma that goes with it that it’s too complicated or they’re not smart enough, at least that’s what I hear the most from kids at other schools,” she said. “And it really has nothing to do with intelligence, just more problem solving, sticking to it and not giving up.”
Fifth grader Marley Moore said she has enjoyed her time in the robotics league because she gets to spend extra time with her friends and learn new things. Moore said she hopes other counties allow younger students to participate in robotics competitions because it is fun to see everyone else’s designs and how their robots work.
Moore said she is excited for competition because the teams will be able to see how much progress they have made in just a few short months.
“I’m excited to see who’s the best and how much our robots have improved because they used to be a box of pieces and now, they’re full robots,” she said. “And we did that, so that’s cool.”
Cousins Hayden Jeffries and Layla Sutphin also are in C-K Elementary’s robotics league and both said they enjoy spending time with each other and their friends. The two said they struggled in building their robot at first, but chose a new layout that was almost finished as of Jan. 14.
Jeffries said he, too, was amazed by his classmates and the robots they were building.
“Yesterday, I called out “guys, we’re in fifth grade making robots. How cool is that?” Jeffries said. “Nobody answered because they were having fun with the robots, but it’s cool. It’s really cool.”
Cheshire said the schools have a limited number of robots due to funding, and she is grateful for a $3,000 grant from Marathon Petroleum and another $3,000 from Brad and Alice Smith to expand the program. She hopes with continued funding, schools will be able to expand the robotics league to include kindergarten and first grade classes doing basic building and coding.