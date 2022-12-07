Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Brayden Davis, representing CK Robotics, resets the course for the next team as students from elementary and middle school teams compete in the Robotics Challenge on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Students from 25 schools showcased their robots in various matches Saturday in hopes to advance in the state tournament.

Student teams from elementary and middle schools in Cabell, Kanawha and Wayne counties competed at the robotics event sponsored by Marshall’s Robert C. Byrd Institute all day long.

