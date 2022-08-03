HUNTINGTON — The promotion Jerry Thomas once went head-to-head with is now under his guidance.
Thomas, of West Virginia Sports Promotions and promoter of the popular Toughman Contest, has added Barstool Sports Rough N’ Rowdy boxing to his properties.
One of the most popular Toughman stops is Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. The two-night event is usually in early January. In the past, Rough N’ Rowdy shows often took place in Charleston at nearly the same time.
Now Thomas will run the 18th edition of Barstool Sports Rough N’ Rowdy event on Aug. 19 at Mountain Health Arena. The next Tri-State Original Toughman contest will be held in January, 2023 at Mountain Health Arena.
This is the first year of a three-year deal between Barstool Sports and West Virginia Sports Promotions.
“This is a shot in the arm,” Thomas said, noting how recent Toughmans suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic and all the COVID-19 protocols.
Thomas held his first Rough N’ Rowdy show on May 20 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. There were 25 bouts, five with titles on the line, on the one-night card with fighters from 14 different states.
Up to 20 bouts are planned for the Huntington show. Bell time is 8 p.m. Matchups are subject to change.
One fight expected to get a lot of attention features 500-pounders Coach Duggs from Barstool vs. “The Canadian Butcher” Zach Prieur of Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
There will be two dwarf bouts, one the first female dwarf fight between Ninja and Nighty Night. Brendan “Ninja” Kelly will defend a title. Also entered is Amy “The Boss” Elkins from Huntington. She is owner of Tri-State Fitness and Boxing. Ashley Wiles will fight for the first time.
Fights are all three one-minute rounds. The show is sanctioned as a semipro event because the fighters have no head gear and wear 16-ounce gloves. There are divisions for men and women.
There will be a ring girl contest, too.
Tickets are $22 general admission, $35 reserved and $50 for VIP (first four rows), plus the $5 facility fee. Pay-per-view is available at buyrnr.com. Tickets are available at the box office and Ticketmaster.com.
Dave Portnoy and Dan Katz from Barstool Sports will call the action live at ringside. Barstool reporters also will handle pre- and post-fight interviews.
Each fighter in Wheeling got a minimum of $250. Winners received $750. Winners of championship bouts will earn more.
Weigh-ins will be held Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at Mountain Health Arena. Fighters and ring girls may enter at joinrnr.com. The West Virginia State Athletic Commission sanctions and supervises the show.