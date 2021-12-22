Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

KENOVA — Santa took a pre-Christmas tour of Kenova and Ceredo on last week, courtesy of the local police and volunteer fire departments.

The Christmas Parade first drove through Kenova, snaking up and down its streets, before heading over to visit Ceredo.

The sirens and lights brought children and adults outside to watch the parade go by.

