Santa parades through Kenova, Ceredo Wayne County News Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 6 Buy Now Santa Claus waves to people while being escorted by the Ceredo Fire Department as they head down Oak Street during a Christmas parade on Dec. 15 in Kenova. Photos by Ryan Fischer | HD Media Buy Now People wave as they are escorted by the Ceredo Fire Department down Oak Street during a Christmas parade with Santa on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Kenova. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now ALL PHOTOS: People wave at the Ceredo Fire Department as they escort Santa Claus down Oak Street during a Christmas parade on Dec. 15 in Kenova. photos by Ryan Fischer | HD Media Buy Now Santa Claus calls out to people through the mehaphone while being escorted by the Ceredo Fire Department down Poplar Street during a Christmas parade on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Kenova. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Members of the Ceredo Fire Department escort Santa Claus down Oak Street during a Christmas parade in Kenova. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Santa Claus waves to people while being escorted by the Ceredo Fire Department as they head down Poplar Street during a Christmas parade on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Kenova. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KENOVA — Santa took a pre-Christmas tour of Kenova and Ceredo on last week, courtesy of the local police and volunteer fire departments.The Christmas Parade first drove through Kenova, snaking up and down its streets, before heading over to visit Ceredo.The sirens and lights brought children and adults outside to watch the parade go by. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRaven Shy Tomblin of WayneJonathan Scott McClellan of East LynnJonathan Scott McClellan of East LynnJennifer Adkins of CeredoUsed car dealership owner convicted in $4.3 million Toyota fraud caseChristmas lights display coming to Ritter ParkGarnet York of HuntingtonConnie Sue Dillon Meade of HuntingtonGeraldine Joyce Bishop of Wayne2021 Wayne Christmas Parade spreads holiday cheer Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Connie Sue Dillon Meade of Huntington Bascom Edward Smith of Huntington Geraldine Joyce Bishop of Wayne Sterling Hayes of Webbville, Ky. Jennifer Adkins of Ceredo Jonathan Scott McClellan of East Lynn Raven Shy Tomblin of Wayne Rose Devaney of Fort Gay Garnet York of Huntington Patricia Ann Damron of Louisa, Ky.