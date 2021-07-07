HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is currently accepting applications for school clothing allowances for eligible West Virginian children.
Having begun on Thursday, July 1, the DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families is currently accepting applications until July 31. Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children.
Individuals who receive the benefit will receive an electronic benefit transfer card in place of the traditional voucher, which operates like a debit card. The card can be used at any retailers who can process debit or credit transactions.
Certain groups will automatically receive this benefit based upon pre-existing circumstances. These includes families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance, parents or guardians of children in foster care, and children ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and/or are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level.
Additionally, parents or guardians of children in foster care will receive the benefit as a check instead of an EBT card.
Families who received school clothing allowance in 2020 and currently have Medicaid coverage should have received a school clothing allowance program application by mail in late June.
Others outside of the above categories may still be eligible for the benefit, but the monthly income per number of people in a household must not exceed a certain threshold. The following amounts are: $1,383 for one person, $1,868 for two, $2,353 for three, $2,839 for four, $3,324 for five, $3,809 for six, $4,295 for seven, $4,780 for eight, $5,266 for nine and $5,752 for ten.
Verification for monthly income for July must be sent alongside the application.
To apply for the benefit, interested families may go online at www.wvpath.org, or request a paper application to be mailed to them by contacting their local DHHR office or calling 1-877-716-1212.