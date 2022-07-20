Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

This 1920 oil painting titled “Joyce” by Howard Somerville is a fan favorite of visitors to the Huntington Museum of Art. The painting is part of The Daywood Collection, which was gifted to the then-Huntington Galleries by Ruth Woods Dayton in 1967.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will present selections from The Daywood Collection through Feb. 12, 2023.

The Daywood Collection exhibit will include such paintings as “Lincoln’s Birthday Flags,” “1918” and “Windmill at Sundown, East Hampton” by Childe Hassam; “The Heavens are Telling” by Emil Carlsen; and “The Cedar Walk” by William James Glackens. The exhibit also includes an etching titled “Descent from the Cross” by Rembrandt van Rijn and fan favorites “Joyce,” an oil painting by Howard Somerville, and “The Watcher,” an oil painting by Frank Weston Benson.

