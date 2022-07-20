This 1920 oil painting titled “Joyce” by Howard Somerville is a fan favorite of visitors to the Huntington Museum of Art. The painting is part of The Daywood Collection, which was gifted to the then-Huntington Galleries by Ruth Woods Dayton in 1967.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will present selections from The Daywood Collection through Feb. 12, 2023.
The Daywood Collection exhibit will include such paintings as “Lincoln’s Birthday Flags,” “1918” and “Windmill at Sundown, East Hampton” by Childe Hassam; “The Heavens are Telling” by Emil Carlsen; and “The Cedar Walk” by William James Glackens. The exhibit also includes an etching titled “Descent from the Cross” by Rembrandt van Rijn and fan favorites “Joyce,” an oil painting by Howard Somerville, and “The Watcher,” an oil painting by Frank Weston Benson.
Arranging and placing the art in a manner that complements both the works and the gallery is just part of the task of creating an exhibition, Huntington Museum of Art Senior Curator/Exhibition Designer John Farley said in a news release.
“It’s a distinct challenge to take a very large collection that encompasses paintings, prints, sculpture and glass and come up with an arrangement that works within the gallery space, but I believe we have created an attractive and informative exhibit,” he said.
If visitors notice that some of their favorite Daywood Collection works are not on display, there is an explanation, Farley said.
“Many highlights from The Daywood Collection, including the oil painting ‘Kathleen’ by Robert Henri, are currently in a multi-venue, traveling exhibit toured by International Arts & Artists,” he said.
The Daywood Collection was donated to the Huntington Museum of Art, then the Huntington Galleries, in 1967 by Ruth Woods Dayton. She and her husband, Arthur Spencer Dayton, built the collection together until his death in 1948. The Daywood Collection continued to grow through purchases and gifts until 1967.
The exhibit is presented with support from The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on exhibits and programs at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. The museum is fully accessible.