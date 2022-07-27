Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Two fire departments in Wayne County were each awarded $10,000 from state Local Economic Development Program funding during a ceremony Tuesday in Kenova.

Both Kenova Volunteer Fire Department and Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department were each given $10,000 to go toward the purchase of needed equipment updates.

