Two fire departments in Wayne County were each awarded $10,000 from state Local Economic Development Program funding during a ceremony Tuesday in Kenova.
Both Kenova Volunteer Fire Department and Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department were each given $10,000 to go toward the purchase of needed equipment updates.
State Sen. {span}Mike Woelfel{/span} was present to hand over the checks, and said it was a long time coming and deserved.
“There was some monies available that I felt should go to some of the people who do the most, but maybe get left out,” Woelfel said. “For me, that is Ceredo and Kenova fire departments.”
He said the departments were his first choice to receive some funding that comes through the governor’s office and is appropriated by the Legislature.
“They are my first choice because first responders have been under such great stress as well as the fact that their funding is so uncertain,” he said. “To me, I felt like this would be the best way to deploy the dollars. They are in my district, so I know the people in these communities.”
Kenova Fire Deputy Chief Joseph Acord said the money will allow for the department to fill needs.
“We are really happy with (the money). It will allow us to replace hoses on the trucks as well as purchase fire helmets and radios,” Acord said. “We know what our needs are for the fire department, so it was pretty easy to decide what we needed right now.”
Ceredo Deputy Fire Chief Robbie Robson said the money was a relief for the department.
“It’s not only good to have that support, it is a relief,” Robson said. “That is money that we don’t have to take out of our normal budget to replace some out of dated, aging equipment.”
Robson said the money is for Ceredo and Kenova, but it also for the communities.
“It will help to keep our firemen safe by replacing bunker equipment and radios, which is top of the line importance for us, but also helps to keep the community safe as well,” he said. “We appreciate the support from both communities, the state and, of course, Senator Woelfel.”
Woelfel added that one reason the two departments were deserving of the money is the amount of reaching out beyond their small communities they do when it comes to emergency response.