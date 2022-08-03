Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture says Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers are now available.

Vouchers are delivered to county senior citizens centers where they are distributed to eligible seniors. To qualify for the vouchers, you must be over the age of 60 and meet certain financial requirements.

Recommended for you