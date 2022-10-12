Representatives from Southern WV Community & Technical College met with Robert Shell Jr. of Guyan International to discuss a shortfall in funding for some Early College Academy students. Shell committed $50,000 to ensure that all students would have access to the program this year. Pictured, from left, are Carletta Fannin, executive assistant for Guyan International; Southern President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman; Robert Shell; Rita Roberson, Southern’s chief development officer; and Robert “Stacy” Dingess, Southern’s assistant director of development.
Courtesy of Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College
HUNTINGTON — A Huntington family is working with a community college in southern West Virginia to fund early college opportunities for high schoolers.
The Robert Shell family donated $50,000 to Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College in Logan County for the Early College Academy program that lets high school students take college courses for dual credit.
The Shell family is originally from Logan County, and Robert Shell Jr., owner of Guyan International, said Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College is the only higher education available to some students.
Because of this, when Shell found out the the Early College Academy program did not have enough funding to resume this year, the family decided to donate the money needed for the year while they look for other financing opportunities to continue the program in the future.
“The college, this is the only way out for some of those kids,” he said. “In some of these communities, students might not think of going to college otherwise, so I think the fact that this program is available and they see (Southern WV Community and Technical College) is a way to go is the most valuable part.”
The Early College Academy gives students a chance to earn college credit before graduating from high school.
Students can earn so many credits, some even get their high school diplomas at the same time they get associate degrees. During the 2021-22 school year, five students graduated from the college before graduating from high school.
All students from the 2021-22 school year graduated with general studies certificates.
The program is steadily growing, Shell said. It started out with 22 students in the program; 103 were enrolled last year, and this year, there are 180 students in the Early College Academy.
Todd Shell, chief investment officer of Guyan International, said it is great to see the students taking advantage of the opportunity to not only further their education in core studies but also learning trades through the program.
“Instead of a high school kid graduating with no trade skills, in some cases, they can graduate with trade skills and they’re ready for a profession right away when they get out of school,” he said. “Plus they have an associate’s degree.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.