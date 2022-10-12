Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Representatives from Southern WV Community & Technical College met with Robert Shell Jr. of Guyan International to discuss a shortfall in funding for some Early College Academy students. Shell committed $50,000 to ensure that all students would have access to the program this year. Pictured, from left, are Carletta Fannin, executive assistant for Guyan International; Southern President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman; Robert Shell; Rita Roberson, Southern’s chief development officer; and Robert “Stacy” Dingess, Southern’s assistant director of development.

 Courtesy of Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington family is working with a community college in southern West Virginia to fund early college opportunities for high schoolers.

The Robert Shell family donated $50,000 to Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College in Logan County for the Early College Academy program that lets high school students take college courses for dual credit.

