Volunteer Rebecca Tomasik gets a kiss from Scott, a German Shepherd mix that has been at the shelter for over a year, as the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter conducts a pet adoption event on June 25 at Kroger in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — Shelter dogs got to meet new friends and, for some, families on Saturday as animal shelter staff and volunteers brought them out of their kennels for a special adoption event.
The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter partnered with Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets to bring medium and large dogs to Barboursville Kroger to meet potential adopters in a different environment.
“We’re getting some of our dogs out, giving them a chance to be seen more and also interact outside of the shelter, where they can kind of show off a little more of their real personality instead of being seen behind the cage door where they are not really themselves,” said Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets volunteer Rebecca Tomasik.
One By One Animal Advocates is sponsoring dogs through the end of June to make adoption fees for dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than one month $25 instead of the normal $125. Cat adoption fees are $65, and adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt.
Co-founder of Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets Connie Gilkerson said the organization used to go out weekly for adoption events in the community, but the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the events.
Gilkerson said Saturday’s event focused on bringing larger dogs to be viewed because they are often less likely to be adopted.
“We’re trying to get some of these guys adopted that have been in the shelter for a while, and the bigger dogs are always the harder ones to get adopted,” she said. “People come in all the time and want the small and cute dogs, which is great, but the shelter is really full and these are the ones more in need.”
Gilkerson said the dogs have been spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Tomasik said her best advice for people considering adopting a dog is to come to the shelter or community adoption events to meet the dogs, and to have an open mind when considering breeds and dog personalities.
“Don’t lock into necessarily a look, because it’s going to be a lot more about the animal’s personality and how they interact with you and what you need in your household,” she said. “Find one that’s going to fit with your lifestyle. If you have kids, if you have cats, we have dogs that can get along with all of that, but let’s just find you the right fit.”