Would you fix a leaky roof at the onset of the problem, or when the entire structure collapses?
That is the question Wayne County Sheriff Deputy Association Treasurer Dean Waldron-Bishop asked the Wayne County Commission during a meeting Thursday.
Waldron-Bishop presented the statement as a hypothetical circumstance through which he modeled the need for Wayne County Sheriff’s Department officers’ base pay to be raised from $35,000 yearly to $40,000 yearly, with others with more experience in the department reflecting the increase as well.
“We are about to endure a crisis, and that crisis is coming soon, whether we like it or not,” he said. “We are losing officers and we are going to see the direct effects of that come June.”
Waldron-Bishop said with decrease in deputies and the inability to retain talent, the county as a whole would see a crisis before their eyes as emergency coverage would be less-than-adequate.
“We are looking at having less than two deputies on shift at time, and a county that has several miles of coverage required,” he said.
Waldron-Bishop, along with Deputy Harry Sowards, represented the Sheriff’s Department with a group of fellow deputies as well as politicians and other supporters who crowded into the meeting hosted at the Wayne County Courthouse.
The main reason cited for the need of the raise is deputy retention and recruiting, though other needs were discusses as well.
According to Sowards, other police departments in the area and even the county offer a starting wage of $40,000 and up, and for this reason many choose to seek employment elsewhere.
“Our men aren’t going to stay here when they can go across county lines, or in another area and make more money,” he said.
Multiple people and officers spoke to the need for the raise, including former longtime Wayne County Commissioner Rick Wellman.
“I’ve been in your shoes and I know what it takes to do the job,” Wellman said. “The money is there, you just have to find it.”
The request comes less than a year after the current commission granted both a pay raise for Sheriff’s Department deputies and a 3% pay increase for all county employees, which would include deputies and all those employed by the Sheriff’s office.
Commission President Kenneth Adkins said he knows the importance of employing quality police officers is a concern, but the county budget will only allow for so much money to be dispersed for all needs.
“We have worked and want to continue to work to give raises to the people who work here in Wayne County,” Adkins said. “Unfortunately we can only budget for and allow so much money for each county responsibility.”
Adkins said commissioners would look at the budget to see if there is extra money, but that there is no guarantee the money will be there to grant the raise.
While many in attendance advocated for commissioners to find the money anywhere they could when the request seemed to be moved past, each of the three commissioners gave statements to reflect the money may not be there — but they would look into it once budgeting workshops begin.
“We are positive the commissioners will see the need to retain our deputies and meet the small amount requested,” a joint statement from the WCDSA said. “We would like to personally thank the citizens that just don’t coin the phrase ‘back the blue’ and actually showed up and supported us.”