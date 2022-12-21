Shop with a Cop event brings children together with police in Wayne By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Dec 21, 2022 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 8 The Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association hosts its first Shop with a Cop event at Wayne Walmart on Dec. 17. Submitted photo The Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association hosts its first Shop with a Cop event at Wayne Walmart on Dec. 17. Submitted photo The Wayne County Deputy Sheriff's Association hosts its first Shop with a Cop event at Wayne Walmart Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Submitted Photo The Wayne County Deputy Sheriff's Association hosts its first Shop with a Cop event at Wayne Walmart Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Submitted Photo The Wayne County Deputy Sheriff's Association hosts its first Shop with a Cop event at Wayne Walmart Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Submitted Photo The Wayne County Deputy Sheriff's Association hosts its first Shop with a Cop event at Wayne Walmart Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Submitted Photo The Wayne County Deputy Sheriff's Association hosts its first Shop with a Cop event at Wayne Walmart Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Submitted Photo Buy Now The Wayne County Deputy Sheriff's Association hosts its first Shop with a Cop event at Wayne Walmart Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAYNE — The Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association took more than 60 children shopping Saturday as part of the group’s first Shop with a Cop event.The event, which took place at Wayne Walmart, allowed children from all over the county to come together with police to shop for Christmas gifts.Arrival times for participating children were spaced out so they weren’t waiting long periods of time and Walmart equipped plenty of staff to make sure the toys stayed stocked up. Association President Deputy Nathan Triplett said it was a successful event with everything going smoothly as well as a great time for everyone involved.“Our first Shop with a Cop was a big success,” he said. “We had a blast and we’re looking forward to doing it again next year.”He said knowing he was helping kids in the Wayne community have a good Christmas was the highlight of the day for him personally.“My favorite part was seeing all those kids smiling and knowing that we helped give more than 60 kids in our community a good Christmas.”Triplett said he is thankful for all that helped make the event possible.“Thanks to all the donors, volunteers and deputies that donated their time to make this happen,” he said.There will be doing a makeup day for a few kids that weren’t able to attend at a later date.Triplett said the association is looking forward to doing the same event again next year as long as the funds can be raised to do it.This is just one of the events the association has put together this year as way to help the community as well as bridge the gap between police and youth.Over the summer, a fishing event brought police and children to Beech Fork for a fun morning of activities, food and prizes.The Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is funded by participating deputies, fundraisers and donations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWayne County Deputy Sheriff's Association raises money for Shop with a Cop eventMan involved in Wayne County bus accident arrested on drug charges Friday (copy)Mercy recommendation given ahead of sentencing for man in home invasion caseMan involved in Wayne County bus accident arrested on drug charges FridayTwo arrested on drug charges in Wayne CountyEx-Huntington police officer indicted on charges of sexual crimes against minors in Wayne CountySV, Tolsia compete in state cheerleading competitionJohnny Dale StamperBetter Business Bureau: BBB's naughty list is here! Watch out for this year's top scams of ChristmasCity of Huntington working to obtain funding for West End armory Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Arthur Jr. Talbert Bettye Ruth Clay Wilson Richard B. Smith Lovel L. Dick Paul Lawrence Hamilton Roland O'Neil Thompson Maxie Ruth Finnegan Deanna Lynn Baisden Shelton Newman Queen Leonard O. McCoy