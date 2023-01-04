Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

A 2020 poll of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Crispy Green found that most people (68%) give up on their New Year’s resolution before Feb. 1.

I started learning Spanish on Duolingo about two years ago. Today I have a 329 day streak and almost 20,000 XP (experience points) which are what a user gets when they complete a lesson.

Tags

Recommended for you