CHARLESTON — West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore recently kicked off the statewide 2023 SMART529 “When I Grow Up” student and teacher essay contest.

The annual essay contest gives students around the state the chance to win up to $5,000 in SMART529 savings for higher education. Teachers have an opportunity to win a $2,500 cash prize.

