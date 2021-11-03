HUNTINGTON — Kenova native Brad Smith has been chosen to serve as Marshall University’s 38th president after a months-long national search.
The announcement was made Thursday morning at the bi-monthly meeting of the university’s Board of Governors. Smith will follow current president Jerome Gilbert, who said in April he would be stepping down as president at the end of his contract, which expires in July 2022. However, Gilbert announced during Thursday’s board meeting he has reached an agreement to terminate his presidency sometime in December and instead fill another role at the university to ensure a smooth transition to Smith’s presidency.
Board Chairman Patrick Farrell said in a tweet following the announcement that “This new chapter in Marshall’s proud history will begin on Jan 1, 2022.”
A press conference has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday to formally introduce Smith. Watch it live at livestream.com/marshallu.
The only candidate who attended Marshall, Smith was selected from more than 107 applicants, who were narrowed down to five finalists in recent weeks. Earlier this month the finalists toured the Marshall and Huntington communities before a search committee met last week to make its final recommendations.
The four other finalists came from academic backgrounds. They were, in alphabetical order: Bernard Arulanandam, vice president for research, economic development and knowledge enterprise, University of Texas at San Antonio; Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs, Florida Atlantic University; Robyn Hannigan, provost, Clarkson University; and Kathy Johnson, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).
Tracy Christofero, Ph.D., chair of the faculty senate and member of the presidential search committee, previously said all five were worthy of the position and she would be happy with any selection.
Smith earned his bachelor’s degree from Marshall University and his master’s degree in management from Aquinas College in Michigan. Before serving as the CEO of Intuit for 11 years, his career included leading global organizations through turn-around, transformation and high-growth environments. He is the executive chairman of the board of Intuit, chairman of the Nordstrom board and a board member of Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey). He formerly served on the board of Yahoo, as well.
Smith previously told The Herald-Dispatch his history with Marshall inspired him to seek the position, stating it was a combination of purpose and his ability to pay it forward. Although he has built a career in Silicon Valley, he still has connections to West Virginia and frequently visits.
During his presidency, Smith said he plans to have an empowered provost and to rely on deans and faculty senate when making decisions. While the job descriptions might differ from those in academia, Smith said it is a similar model he follows in Silicon Valley.
He also hopes to grow the university’s relationship with the Huntington community and Appalachia as a whole.
“Brad Smith is a proud West Virginian and accomplished businessman. He is the perfect person to lead Marshall University in this next chapter and to be a force in helping our entire state succeed and grow,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a statement Thursday.
West Virginia University President Gordon Gee said he looks forward to building on the collaborations already established with Smith and “to creating new opportunities that will benefit our shared vision and the missions of our respective universities.”
But Smith’s nomination did not come without controversy. He was the only business CEO among a field of experts in higher education. He also has made significant donations to Marshall and its College of Business — a total of more than $35 million, to West Virginia University — $25 million, and to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, donating $10,000 to the governor’s inaugural committee.
West Virginia Ethics Commission Executive Director Kim Weber said no ethical complications would arise if Smith were to be appointed. A donor may be hired to a state university, although favoritism cannot be a factor in the bring.
Last week, a Marshall University Student Government Association senator had asked her peers to pass a resolution asking the board to reconsider Smith as a presidential candidate, but the resolution failed 1 to 13.
Smith’s name also appeared in text messages sent by Board of Governors member Chris Miller to Huntington City Council Chairman Mike Shockley, in which Miller advocated for a candidate to be appointed to a vacant city council position, stating Smith liked the candidate for the position. Smith, however, denies that he had any involvement in the situation.
Before announcing he will step down, Gilbert listed for the board his accomplishments during his presidency, which ranged from diversifying campus, including the student body and faculty, to bringing in new development and expanding research opportunities.
Under Gilbert, the university established the School of Aviation, renovated the Memorial Student Center, built a new School of Pharmacy and graduate apartments along Hal Greer Boulevard and began plans to construct a new College of Business.
He also oversaw the addition of high-demand programs such as biomedical engineering, aviation, physician assistant and specialty agriculture, as well as early assurance programs in the health professions.
Farrell thanked the Marshall and Huntington communities and the Board of Governors for its input in the decision, stating it made the search committee’s decision an easy one.
“We would like to thank Dr. Gilbert for all the work he’s done,” he said. “And he still has important work to finish out as our president through the end of the year and with the transition.”