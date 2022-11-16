Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Solar Holler has hit a major milestone with 1,000 solar installations in Appalachia.

The West Virginia-based solar provider, which launched in 2013, put the final panel in place on the Markun family home in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Huntington on Thursday.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Recommended for you