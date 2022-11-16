HUNTINGTON — Solar Holler has hit a major milestone with 1,000 solar installations in Appalachia.
The West Virginia-based solar provider, which launched in 2013, put the final panel in place on the Markun family home in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Huntington on Thursday.
“It’s been an incredible nine-and-a-half years,” said Dan Conant, Solar Holler’s founder and CEO. “Just like with any milestone, we’re feeling a whole jumble of emotions this week. Those emotions include nostalgia for the early days when there were three of us in a room on German Street in Shepherdstown, which is my hometown. So I am really proud of how far we’ve come in building a nationally trusted reputation.”
Solar Holler has installed more than 30,000 solar panels that are estimated to save families, businesses and organizations $17 million over the life of the systems, Conant said.
He said the company began working with churches, homeless shelters and all types of nonprofits across Appalachia.
“That’s how we started, and in 2016 we started working with homeowners and businesses,” he said. “The idea was that we wanted to make solar accessible for everyone.”
Conant said another goal has been to build a local workforce.
“I don’t want people in West Virginia to have to move away to continue working in energy,” he said.
Solar Holler’s workforce consists of installers to mount panels, electricians to wire them, quantitative analysts to count them and story tellers to show them to the world, according to Conant.
“We have clients who’ve become teammates and teammates who’ve become clients,” he said. “All told, we’ve got 95 talented professionals bringing beautiful systems to life and 88 families who are being fed by the sun. We also have plans to double in size over the next year.”
For the Markun family, the 26 solar panels will generate approximately half of the home’s electricity and will offset over $50,000 of utility costs.
“The main reason we went solar is we are trying to be better humans and help take care of the planet,” said Paige Markun, who lives in the home with her husband, Jeff, and their four children. “I volunteer at my kids’ schools, volunteering in the community and rescuing sheltered dogs, and just felt another way to help the planet was to have solar panels on our home.”
Conant said Solar Holler has steadily been building a new energy industry for West Virginia.
“From sculpting digital mountains, to training the first generation of solar installers, to teaching inspectors what to look for, to building the financial machinery that greases all those gears, we had to build each and every part from scratch,” Conant explained. “We had to do it from scratch, and we had to do it right. If we got it wrong, it wasn’t just our organization on the line; it was central Appalachia’s solar future.”
Conant also thanked others who have made the company a success story.
“We thank Coalfield Development Corporation for the partnership as we brought kids from the coalfields onto rooftops; Qcells North America for making sure solar is made in America; Mosaic for believing us that there was sun in them thar hills, if only we had the capital to unearth it; Mountain Mindful and Alley Cat Signs for helping our colors show; the City of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, and City of Huntington for being our hometown fans; the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for believing in and helping their members build a new future for our state,” he said.
He said things only look brighter for Solar Holler for the next decade.
“Families can now get a 30 percent federal tax credit. For the first time, churches and nonprofits can, too,” Conant said. “We’re bringing an old paint factory in the West End of Huntington back to life as a gleaming new warehouse and training facility. We’ll continue launching more accessible financing options and launch new solar collaboratives in communities around the region. Meanwhile, rate hikes have continued unabated by the out-of-state utilities. So we’ll be working every day to lower utility bills for families; train the workforce needed to build this new future; continue giving back to our towns; and building as much good as we can into every project.”