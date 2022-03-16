The union representing striking workers has voted to end the over-five-month long work stoppage after ratifying a new three-year contract by four votes, according to Chad Thompson, president of United Steelworkers Local 40, which represents nearly 450 union workers who went on strike Oct. 1.
“The vote was 188 to 184,” he said.
The new deal includes a $5,000 signing bonus the first year and then 2% and 3% raises in 2023 and 2024, according to Thompson.
“The company pays the taxes on the signing bonus,” he added.
The union was directed to vote on a proposal made by the company in February, but rejected by a union negotiating committee without a vote.
The committee cited health insurance premiums, which would be about $300 for families in the new contract. Thompson said there are caps to prices members will pay for healthcare, but declined to go into detail.
Berkshire Hathaway owns Special Metals through its subsidiary Precision Castparts. Company spokesman David Dugan issued a one-sentence statement by email.
“Special Metals is pleased that the union has ratified the latest contract offer,” the statement reads. There was no return to work date announced by either side.
Special Metals produces alloys critical to military jet engines and commercial aircraft, deep sea oil rigs and other equipment for operation in high-temperature and high-pressure environments. Special Metals is the largest nickel alloy plant in the world.
