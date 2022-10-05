Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Pumpkins are taking over elementary schools this week as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park) perform a Halloween musical teaching children about the importance of being kind.

The park district and HART have come together to showcase “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical” at multiple Cabell County elementary schools, talking to children about treating everyone nicely, even if they are different.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

