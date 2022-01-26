CHARLESTON — Service Personnel of the Year winner Katherine Miller is continuing to receive recognition and rewards for her excellent service to the school community.
Miller received $3,000, a two-night stay at Chief Logan State Park and a West Virginia-embossed suncatcher during a ceremony Jan. 19 at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex in addition to the prizes she won when the announcement was made in September 2021.
Miller has worked as the cafeteria manager at Wayne High School for 19 years. She said she loves her job and is happy to help so many children every day.
“I have had the pleasure to be a part of thousands of children’s lives during my career, and I am honored to serve as the West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year,” Miller said. “During these times I know our school staff members play an important role in supporting students, and it means the world to me to represent all school service personnel this year.”
Miller helped develop the meal prep and drop off programs during the COVID-19 pandemic and through summers for Wayne High and coordinated with other schools to develop their meal drop-off programs.
She has assisted in meals for the football team before going out to cheer on the players during the game, and she has helped prepare dinners for Hospice of Huntington fundraisers.
Wayne County schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said he is proud of Miller and she is a great addition to Wayne High.
“It’s fantastic, and we’re certainly proud of her,” Alexander said. “She deserves every bit of the recognition.”
Miller received $2,500 from Horace Mann Insurance, $500 from the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, the two-night stay at Chief Logan State Park from West Virginia State Parks and a suncatcher from Blenko Glass.
Miller had also received a tumbler, an ornament, a plaque and an iPad in September for winning the Service Personnel of the Year award.
Cabell County teacher Brian Casto was named Teacher of the Year in September 2021 and received more than $10,000, school supplies grants and use of a Toyota Sienna for one year.
Casto is an eighth grade West Virginia Studies teacher at Milton Middle School and has been in his current position for 13 years. He has also served on Milton Middle School’s leadership team and is a West Virginia Quiz Bowl Coach.
“I am committed to teaching because I know how it can transform the lives of children,” Casto said. “Each day, I do my best to deliver lessons that not only bring history to life, but also connect to my students in a variety of ways. It is truly magical to watch them absorb the lessons and fall in love with learning.”
Casto has been recognized for creating short, animated films to assist in teaching and preserve history.
Casto received $5,000 from Horace Mann Insurance, $5,000 from Highmark West Virginia, $500 from the American Federation of Teachers, $1,600 in school grants for supplies, one-year use of a Toyota Sienna from Toyota Motor Manufacturing and a West Virginia-embossed suncatcher from Blenko Glass.