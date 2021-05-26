Dressed to impress, Spring Valley High School students looked dapper and dashing as they were announced and photographed during their 2021 high school promenade May 22, an event where they could spend some time with their peers while dressed up and making memories.
“This is the best part, the taking pictures that you can look back on for years and years down the road,” said Brayden Bailey. “We all got to dress up and take pictures together and even with all of the COVID stuff that’s happened this year, it was nice to have this. I’m really glad the school did this at least.”
The promenade was a school organized event at the Ritter Park amphitheater Saturday evening. With the risk of COVID-19 spread causing all three Wayne County high schools to choose not to host proms, Spring Valley principal John Hayes, said being outside reduced the risk of spread.
Hayes said he was happy to see so many students attend the promenade, and he believed they were excited to be able to dress up formally and get their pictures taken.
“We gave them an opportunity to get dressed, get photos down in Ritter Park, go out to eat and then come here and march in from of the parents and community memories,” he said. “It’s a memory that they have now that they otherwise wouldn’t have had. It’s one of those last moments they‘re going to get with some of their classmates.”
Students said after the year of inconsistency in classes and regular school events, they were happy to be able to participate in an event with their friends. Many students asked about COVID-19 safety concerns said they were not worried because so many Spring Valley students got the vaccine when it became available.
Alyssa Page, a junior at SVHS, said the school has had some sporting events, but they had still been required to social distance and that limited their ability to social interact.
With the promenade being outside and more students receiving the COVID-19 vaccine beforehand, students were able to worry less about spreading the virus and just enjoy the night, Page said.
“I think we’ve come so far with the vaccine so it’s not as big of a concern for us, but it warms my heart that we were able to have this,” she said “I’m glad they were able to do this for the seniors especially, but this means a lot to everybody.”
Each group of students was announced and walked across the amphitheater stage, where a photographer took their picture as they were surrounded by floral decorations. The location also made it easy for students’ parents to take pictures in other parts of the amphitheater or Ritter Park to have scenic backgrounds.
After the promenade, students had an opportunity to attend a parent-organized prom, not associated with SVHS, at the Venue Out Wayne.
Senior Tyler Wellman said the school organizing a promenade and then the parents organizing a prom showed how the community can work together.
“I think it shows the community can really come together whenever it’s needed,” he said Otherwise we wouldn’t have a prom, we wouldn’t have a promenade, so the parents and everyone came together and put one together for us so we can have that last opportunity.”