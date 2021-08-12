HUNTINGTON — Members of the Spring Valley High School marching band have spent the past few weeks perfecting the music and marching involved in their halftime show as they prepare for the upcoming football season.
Band camp began July 26 for the students, who have spent hours working on the various aspects of their fall performance routine.
There are musical selections to memorize and marching drills to learn before they take the field during halftime of the Timberwolves’ football games.
Thursday marks the last day of the three-week camp.
Wes Bullington serves as the band’s director, while Katrina Elliott is the assistant director.
Spring Valley’s first football game is scheduled Friday, Aug. 27, against Cabell Midland.
Before that, the band is scheduled to perform during the Meet the Wolves event Aug. 21.