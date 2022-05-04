A group of women are deciding if one man is guilty of murder, and the community is invited to watch the debates unfold inside the jury room.
Spring Valley High School’s theater group is performing “Twelve Angry Women” at 7:30 p.m. May 5-7 and at 2:30 p.m. May 7.
The audience will learn about what happened during a murder trial and watch the jury deliberate behind closed doors as the outcome is decided.
Jacob Smith, music and theater instructor and director of the theater and choir programs, said the audience can expect to see a riveting performance from an all female-presenting cast and may be surprised to see how opinions change during the show.
“I think the energy that the ending brings will be surprising,” he said. “If you’ve seen any show before, you may be able to pick up on the hints in Act I, but if you don’t know the show, you’re going to think, ‘Oh my gosh, they really pulled it off.’”
“Twelve Angry Women” follows the story of a 19-year-old boy accused of stabbing his father to death, and it’s up to 12 women to decide if he’s guilty or not, Smith said.
Though it looks to be an open and shut guilty case, the performers will re-enact and re-examine the evidence to decide the verdict.
Smith has been teaching at SVHS for three years, and said he has spent time rebuilding the theater program to provide more opportunities for Spring Valley students.
The cast for “Twelve Angry Women” includes seasoned performers who have been on the stage since they were toddlers as well as some performing for the first time.
Senior Brenna Barnett will make her debut in the spotlight for the show and said she is excited to perform and see how the audience reacts to the play.
Barnett said she decided join the performance because she had friends in the theater program during her time in high school, and she has enjoyed spending time with friends and making new friends through rehearsals.
“The memories and the people, they make it very interesting to be here and just so much fun,” she said. “I’m really excited to show the talent and creativity we all have, too.”
The story originally was written as “Twelve Angry Men” in the 1950s, and Smith said subtle changes have been made to show a more 1980s/90s performance.
He said is most excited to showcase the costumes, as most performers will be in bold power suits and he has spent time collecting pieces to improve the school’s theater wardrobe.
Junior Cecil Cisco said though “Twelve Angry Women” is already an adaption from the male-led version, she has enjoyed watching her classmates become their characters.
“I think that my favorite part of rehearsing is just seeing how everyone else has interpreted their own character as well as interpreting the responses from other characters,” she said. “You can hear a lot of personality from somewhat limited lines.”
Tickets cost $5 for students and $10 for community members and can be purchased at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/spring-valley-high-school1/twelve-angry-women-11193.