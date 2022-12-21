WAYNE — Children in Wayne were treated to a fun Christmas party and free gift during the first Spunky Christmas Blessings event Sunday at the Wayne Community Center.
With over 200 in attendance throughout the 1-4 p.m. time frame, kids were given a ticket when registering at the door that allowed for one gift to be chosen. Available gifts were sorted by age allowing the event to stay organized and smooth.
Santa also stopped by the party and attendees were served pizza, candies, cookies, hot chocolate and drinks.
The event, which began as a used toy and clothing drive and expanded to include new toys as well, was planned by Spunky resident Brenda Napier and others in the Wayne area.
Napier said the idea just came to her one night when she was planning a way to increase items in a blessings box, located in her neighborhood.
“My niece and cousin had both given me bags of toys that their young children wanted to share and give to other little boys and girls that needed toys for Christmas. I knew that I wanted to do something to help the children in our community,” she said. “I began to talk to my friends and neighbors, and we decided that we would all work together and have a used toy and clothing drive. Things began to grow, and at one point my porch was covered with bags and bags of donations. People were even bringing new toys and clothing to add to the event.”
After things began to be organized, the group was able to get permission to use the community center for the location — which helped to bring on more people to grow the event.
“It actually came together in less than a month,” Napier said. “We begin collecting gently used items and one night while meeting at the community center to work we had a truck show up loaded with new toys — Twelvepole Manor generously donated thousands of dollars worth of new toys!”
A lot of community involvement went into planning the event quickly, with Napier and her friends and neighbors from the immediate Wayne area organize and several others serving as donors.
Twelvepole Manor, Gino’s Pizza, Giovanni’s Pizza of Lavalette were involved as well.
Napier said she is thrilled by the turnout and hopes to see the event grow in the future.
“I believe it’s better to give than to receive. I love helping my community, and this was one of the most gratifying things I have ever been able to be a part in,” she said. “Not only was it a treat for the kids, but it was a wonderful way to bring our community together to celebrate the season.”
“Thank you to everyone who helped make it possible — each individual, each business… It truly takes a village!”