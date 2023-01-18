Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The process of becoming a teacher is set to become a little bit less daunting in West Virginia.

As the state stares down a continuing teacher shortage, the state Board of Education on Wednesday morning waived two policies that proponents hope will bolster the number of those working to become educators in the state and reduce the time it might take them to gain licensure.

